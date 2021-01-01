Muted New Year celebrations in tier 4 Lincolnshire

One was a false alarm, but one party broken up in Cleethorpes

Lincolnshire Police didn’t have to deal with any major COVID tier 4 lockdown breaches on New Year’s Eve, and one ‘party’ they were called to turned out to be two people watching re-runs of Countdown.

Lincolnshire moved into tier 4 on Thursday, December 31, while North East Lincolnshire remained in tier 3 and there had been some concerns that trouble would flare up. Both tiers prohibit indoor socialising.

When asked if any New Year’s parties were broken up, or if they had to deal with any trouble on Thursday night, Lincolnshire Police said there weren’t any incidents of this nature.

However, Lincolnshire Police did have a caller reporting “many people” at a neighbour’s house party at 9.30pm off Dysart Road in Grantham.

https://twitter.com/CIPhilVickers/status/1344931522072211457

Phil Vickers, Chief Inspector at Lincolnshire Police, said when officers attended there was no sign of a party, so they knocked on the door and it turned out to be two people watching re-runs of 1980s Countdown.

Several people also posted on social media about enjoying fireworks near Lincoln Cathedral from their homes, although some were unhappy at the noise and it disrupting their pets.

Meanwhile, Humberside Police issued fines for breaches of coronavirus regulations after New Year’s parties in Cleethorpes and Hull on Thursday night.

Police received reports of loud music coming from a property on North Promenade in Cleethorpes at around 8.30pm. They found eight adults and a number of children, who were moved on. All the adults were served penalty notices.

In addition, approximately 40 guests were moved on from a party at around 9.30pm at an address in Freehold Street in Hull. The two householders were served with a penalty notice.

Chris Noble, Assistant Chief Constable at Humberside Police, said: “Thankfully, they were in the minority and while we did attend a number of addresses following reports of smaller breaches, most were found to be in order and no formal action required.”

He added: “New Year’s Eve is always a busy night for us and last night was no exception.

“Overnight we have dealt with hundreds of calls, with the more serious relating to reports of domestic abuse, disorder, road traffic collisions and drink driving.”