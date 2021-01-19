New Lincoln Aldi and drive-thru coffee shop to be approved

Plans for a new Aldi supermarket, drive-thru coffee shop and two retail centres at Lincoln’s Moorland Centre are to be approved.

City of Lincoln Council’s planning committee will be asked to give Lincolnshire Co-op’s plans the go ahead next Wednesday.

The move would see the former Downtown building off Tritton Road demolished to make way for the development.

A report before the committee said “the layout, scale and design of the development is acceptable, complementing the architectural style of the local surroundings.

“It is not considered that the amenities of neighbouring residential properties or neighbouring uses would be unduly harmed by the proposal.”

The Aldi supermarket would be at the back of the site, near the current M&S Food Hall and would front onto a new 193-space car park, which would bring the number of spaces at the retail park to over 360.

A new entrance to the Aldi car park would be created off Moorland Way.

The drive-thru coffee shop is planned for the front of the site, close to The Elite Fish & Chip Shop.

Two retail units, which would be next to the Aldi supermarket, would be built in a second phase.

Work is hoped to begin in early 2021.