Plans to turn former Lincoln shoe shop into takeaway
The shop has been vacant for nearly two years
A former shoe shop with over six decades of history in Lincoln will transform into a new takeaway if plans are approved by City of Lincoln Council.
Brian Rose on Boultham Park Road closed in March 2019 when the namesake owner retired after 60 years, having worked in the shop since he was just 14-years-old.
Meryem Erol of Skegness submitted a planning application to the city council last week to change the use of the vacant shop to hot food takeaway.
The takeaway would be situated next to Premier Stores and will be called Rixos.
It has not yet been publicly revealed what type of takeaway it will be, but it is understood Meryem Erol is one of the owners of Nemrud Pizza House in Skegness.