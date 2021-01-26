Lincoln
January 26, 2021 10.36 am

Plans to turn former Lincoln shoe shop into takeaway

The shop has been vacant for nearly two years
Plans have been submitted to turn the former Brian Rose shoe repair shop into a takeaway. | Photo: Google Street View

A former shoe shop with over six decades of history in Lincoln will transform into a new takeaway if plans are approved by City of Lincoln Council.

Brian Rose on Boultham Park Road closed in March 2019 when the namesake owner retired after 60 years, having worked in the shop since he was just 14-years-old.

Meryem Erol of Skegness submitted a planning application to the city council last week to change the use of the vacant shop to hot food takeaway.

The takeaway would be situated next to Premier Stores and will be called Rixos.

Proposed elevations. | Photo: Heronswood architectural design

It has not yet been publicly revealed what type of takeaway it will be, but it is understood Meryem Erol is one of the owners of Nemrud Pizza House in Skegness.

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.