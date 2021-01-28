Police arrest stolen car joyriders after Grimsby chase

A 19-year-old man, who was one of four people arrested, has been charged after a police chase with a stolen car in Grimsby.

The white Vauxhall Corsa that had been reported stolen was spotted by officers from Humberside Police at around 9pm on Tuesday, January 26.

The car was driven through Grimsby at speeds of around 50mph. It had failed to stop for officers when asked to do so on the Promenade in the town.

Police chased it down Eleanor Street and Stanley Street, where the vehicle was eventually blocked in and the car stopped safely.

The people travelling in the car were arrested.

Joshua Hill, 19, of Fairway in Waltham was later charged with a number of offences. They included four Road Traffic Act offences and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Hill has been bailed to appear at Grimsby Magistrates Court on March 23 this year.

A man and two teenagers were released without charge.

Lee Freeman, Chief Constable at Humberside Police, said: “Again and again our roads policing teams showing us why the continued investment is justified. Well done.”

Pursuit around Grimsby with a vehicle suspected taken without owners consent Excellent work by Traffic Team with commentary and #TPAC plan #Roadscrimeteam assisted in managing the pursuit + boxing which ended with 4 arrested for AGGTWOC, dang driving#bonnetslide#teamwork

#79 pic.twitter.com/8Tiwyxr885 — Humber Roads Police (@HumberbeatRoads) January 26, 2021