January 25, 2021

Police release photo of Skegness murder victim

Murder accused will return to court in February
Jordan Siree was 26-years-old when he died. | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

A photo of Skegness murder victim Jordan Siree has been released by Lincolnshire Police less than a month before the man accused of his death is due back in court.

Officers attended a property on Glentworth Crescent in Skegness at around 7.30pm on Tuesday, December 22, where a man was found with serious injuries. He died in hospital in the early hours of the following day.

Police launched a murder investigation after the 26-year-old’s death.

Flowers and balloons were left in tribute at the scene after the death of a man in Skegness. | Photo: The Lincolnite

On December 24 last year, Scott Rowen, 28, of Glentworth Crescent, was charged by police with murder.

Rowen was one of the two men arrested by police in connection with the incident, but the other man, a 30-year-old, was released without further action.

No charge was put Rowen when he appeared via video link for a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on Thursday, January 14.

A police cordon was put in place at the rear of the County Hotel in Skegness.

Judge John Pini QC adjourned the case for a further hearing on February 22 and a trial date was set for August 16 this year.

Rowen, who spoke only to confirm his name, was remanded in custody.

Detective Inspector Andy McWatt, Senior Investigating Officer, previously said: “This is a truly tragic incident and will be felt even more keenly by the family of Jordan Siree because of the time of year. Violence like this has no place on the streets of Lincolnshire.”

