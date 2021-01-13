Police search for missing man with neck tattoos
Police are looking for a missing 40-year-old man, who was last seen in the Grimsby area at around 1am on Wednesday morning.
Tristan Draper-Rix is described as a white male, around 5′7″ to 5’8″, slim build and with a shaved head and stubble on his face.
He has tattoos on his neck, hands and body and was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black coat, black trousers with writing down the side and grey trainers.
Anyone who has seen Tristan or has any information regarding his whereabouts should contact Humberside Police quoting log number 243 of 12/01/2021.