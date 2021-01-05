Police warning over COVID vaccine text scam
Avoid clicking links in unsolicited texts or emails
Police have issued a warning over fake NHS text messages, which claim that people are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
The scam message reads “We have identified that you are eligible to apply for your vaccine,” and prompts the receiver to click a link for more information and to ‘apply’ to get the jab.
The link then directs people to what police describe as a “convincing fake NHS website, where fraudsters can coerce you to divulge personal or financial details”.
Lincolnshire Police said that cold calls asking for personal or financial details, or asking people to pay over the phone to access the vaccine, have also been reported.
The force said: “Any text or emails containing URLs should always be treated with caution and we’d urge members of the public to avoid clicking links in unsolicited texts or emails.
“Texts or emails that ask you to provide information such as your name, date of birth or financial details are scams and if you’re ever unsure about these types of messages, ignore or delete them.”
Anyone who thinks they have been a victim to an online fraud, or know of someone who has, should contact their bank immediately.
It should also be reported to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or online here.
See here for more information from police about different types of scams.