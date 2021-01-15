PM praises “Northwest” Lincolnshire for protecting care home residents

Everyone flying into the UK must isolate

Part of Lincolnshire has vaccinated the majority of its care home residents, according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In a press briefing on Friday, Mr Johnson paid particular praise to “Northwest Lincolnshire,” where he said vaccination teams had protected more than 80% of care home residents.

He said: “It’s thanks to that amazing constellation of vaccination teams, doctors, nurses, armed forces, local authorities, pharmacies, volunteers that we’re steadily building up that immunity — that protection for the NHS, for us all.”

During the briefing Mr Johnson confirmed that more than 3.2 million people across the UK had received their first dose of vaccine.

Almost 45% of the figures are those over the age of 80, and 40% nationally are care home residents.

“We are steadily protecting those most at risk,” said Mr Johnson.

The briefing also saw the PM announce the closure of all air travel corridors across the UK from Monday.

The move will initially last for a month though will be kept under review.

Under the new measures, anyone arriving in the UK must quarantine for 10 days or undertake a test on day five.

It follows the appearance of a number of new variants of COVID-19 which are recognised to be more transmissible than the previous version.

The government had originally banned flights from South America and Portugal due to a new strain in Brazil however brought in the new measures in a bid to “protect us against the risk of as yet unidentified strains”.