This is the full list of initial COVID vaccination sites in Lincolnshire

An initial list of COVID-19 vaccination hubs across the Greater Lincolnshire region has been published by the NHS.

The list covers both hospitals and local satellite vaccination centres including doctors’ surgeries, sports centres and village halls.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive at hundreds of GPs across the country in order to make it easier to protect care home residents and other vulnerable people against the virus.

Vaccines are being given to the most vulnerable first, as set out in a list of nine high-priority groups, covering around 30 million people.

People aged over 80 in hospital, frontline health staff and care home workers have been the first to get the Pfizer jab at designated hospitals hubs.

Those in the vaccination queue will be contacted by the NHS and invited for a jab.

Here is the list of vaccination sites in full – more vaccination centres are due to be set-up and the list will be updated in the future:

Hospitals

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust

Lincoln County Hospital

Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust

Diana Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby

Scunthorpe General Hospital.

Community hubs

Lincolnshire

Franklin Hall, Spilsby

Portland Medical Practice, Lincoln

Rustons Sports and Social Club, Lincoln

The Sidings Medical Practice, Boston

Cliff Villages Medical Practice, Waddington

Louth Hospital

St Mary’s Medical Centre, Stamford

The Table Tennis Club, Grantham Meres

North East Lincolnshire

Beacon Medical Practice, Cleethorpes

Open Door, Grimsby

Pilgrim Primary Care Centre, Immingham

Scartho Medical Centre, Grimsby

North Lincolnshire

Cedar Medical Practice, Scunthorpe

Riverside Surgery, Brigg

South Axholme Practice, Epworth

The Central Surgery, Barton

The vaccine has been trialled at hospitals before being sent to community-based local vaccination services in the UK this week.

However, local leaders have expressed concerns over a lack of transparency in the vaccine rollout process.

Leader of Lincolnshire County Council, Martin Hill, condemned “national edicts which are apparently preventing local managers from sharing details of their local delivery plans with us.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes to provide 13 million of the UK’s most vulnerable people with the vaccine by mid-February.

According to vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi, just 10% of that figure has been managed since rollout began on December 8 nationwide.

It has been estimated that around 10,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been delivered in Lincolnshire so far, with over 7,000 Oxford doses arriving in the county this week.

