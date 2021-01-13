Woman fined after driving 100 miles for McDonald’s with sister

A Lincolnshire woman has been fined by police for driving through three counties to get a McDonald’s meal with her sister in Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Police fined the woman, who is in her 30s, on Saturday, January 9 after the non-essential 100 mile trip to get a burger.

This comes after the force said it had issued 107 fixed penalty notices for breaches of the coronavirus regulations since the new national lockdown commenced on January 6 this year.

Chief Inspector Rachel Wood of North Yorkshire Police said: “Driving through three counties to get a burger is not classed as essential travel. So the woman, who is in her 30s, received a fixed penalty from North Yorkshire Police.

“When this pandemic is over, we know everyone’s looking forward to going where they want, when they want. But in the meantime, I’d like to say thank you to everyone who continues to stay home, protect the NHS and save lives.”