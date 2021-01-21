Woman kicked by callous attackers who stole deadly pills
The meds were in her stolen backpack
A woman in her 40s was allegedly pushed over and kicked before dangerous medication was stolen in a callous attack near Boston.
The woman was walking her dog behind some flats when she was attacked by two young men and two young girls on the Bladon Estate in Fishtoft at around 8.10pm on Wednesday, January 20.
Her black rucksack was pulled from her and stolen. It contained her purse and a hairbrush, as well as prescribed drugs codeine and pregabalin.
Lincolnshire Police are concerned and want anyone who finds the medication to contact them straight away as it could be dangerous if swallowed by anyone it is not prescribed to.
The force are appealing for information about what they have described as a callous attack, which can be reported via 101 or by emailing [email protected] and quoting incident 97 of January 21.
Alternatively, it can also be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.