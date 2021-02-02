Arrests over assault and neglect allegations at Horncastle village school

Four people employed at the school were arrested

Four people from a school in a village near Horncastle have been arrested over allegations of assault and neglect during their employment.

Three men, one aged in his 20s and two in their 30s, and a woman in her 50s, who are employed at the Build-a-Future Independent School in West Ashby, were arrested on Wednesday, January 27 this year.

They have since been bailed pending Lincolnshire Police’s continued investigation.

Police are working with closely with Children’s Services and the education provider, as well as with parents.

Detective Inspector Gemma Smith, from Lincolnshire Police’s Protecting Vulnerable Persons Unit, said: “I understand this news will come as a shock to anyone who has children at the school and may impact on the families involved.

“I ask that the privacy of those involved is respected and remind people it is unlawful to identify any child or young person involved.”

Build-a-Future was founded in Woodhall Spa 18 years ago before moving into a new premises in West Ashby a decade ago. The school became part of the Keys Group in December 2019.

A spokesperson for the school said: “The safety of the students who attend our school is our absolute priority, and protecting their well-being is a responsibility we take very seriously.

“We are working closely with all relevant partners to ensure the school’s students continue to receive the education, care and support they need. We are absolutely committed to protecting the welfare of the young people in our school.

“While police investigations continue, we are unable to comment further.”

Martin Smith, Assistant Director for Education at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We are aware of the allegations of assault relating to the Build-a-Future Independent School at West Ashby, but are unable to comment further at this time as it is an active police investigation.

“Children’s Services are working with the police to ensure the young people are safe. We would encourage anyone with any relevant information to contact Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 202-18/01/2020.”

The police investigation is ongoing and anyone with concerns is asked to contact the Lincolnshire force on 101 quoting incident number 202 of 18/01/2021.