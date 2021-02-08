Coronavirus vaccination hub paused at Lincoln County Hospital

The coronavirus vaccination hub at Lincoln County Hospital has been temporarily paused due to good progress being made at the site.

The hub has been used solely to immunise NHS staff and other healthcare workers with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The hub at the hospital has not closed, but it is paused whilst resources and vaccines are prioritised for GP-led sites. It will be taken off pause as and when required.

It has not yet been publicly revealed exactly when the hospital’s vaccination hub will reopen to give people their second dose of the vaccine.

People who are eligible will be contacted by NHS to book their vaccination.

No vaccines will go to waste as a result of the site being paused.

A spokesperson for the Lincolnshire vaccination programme said: “Given our progress in vaccinating a large proportion of patients and health and social care staff in hospital hubs, vaccine supplies will be prioritised for GP-led sites and vaccination centres locally, so we can deliver to people in the most accessible way.

“Our vaccination programme is on track to meet the government target of vaccinating the top four priority groups set by the JCVI by mid-February.”