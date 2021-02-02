First jabs given at Lincolnshire’s newest COVID vaccination centre

The first patients received their jabs as the county’s second largest coronavirus vaccination centre opened at Lincolnshire Showground on Tuesday morning.

COVID-19 vaccinations will be provided from the new EXO Centre at Lincolnshire Showground, starting with people aged over 70.

It is now open daily between 8am and 8pm and can deliver around 1,000 doses a day — by invitation only.

The new centre has a strict one-way system and hygiene rules in place to help keep all patients safe on site.

Patients must also wait 15 minutes after their vaccination before leaving the centre.

The new centre, and the county’s largest at the Princess Royal Sports Arena in Boston, are both run by Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust.

Both vaccination centres will target people in key priority groups, specifically local residents aged over 70 who live within a 45-minute drive of the sites.

Other key priority groups include residents in a care home for older adults and their carers, frontline health and social care workers and the clinically extremely vulnerable.

Reminder that if you are 80 or older and have not yet been contacted to arrange your first dose vaccination appointment, please contact your GP to ensure your contact details are correct. Anyone under 80 does not need to call in, you will be contacted in due course.

A total of around 100,000 people in Lincolnshire have so far had the first dose of their coronavirus vaccinations at the following COVID-19 vaccination sites in the county:

Large vaccination centres

Princess Royal Sports Arena, Boston

Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln

Hospital hubs

Lincoln County Hospital

Boston Pilgrim Hospital

Local centres run by networks of GP surgeries

Louth Community Hospital

Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham

Waddington Branch Surgery, south Lincoln

St Marys Medical Practice, Stamford

Franklin Hall, Spilsby

Sidings Medical Practice, Boston

Rustons Sports and Social Club, Lincoln

Portland Medical Practice, Lincoln

The Storehouse, Skegness

Lincolnshire Showground

Springfields, Spalding

John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough

Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe