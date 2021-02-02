Lincoln
February 2, 2021 1.39 pm

First jabs given at Lincolnshire’s newest COVID vaccination centre

Lincolnshire now has two large vaccination centres

Ellen Smith, 74, getting her jab. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The first patients received their jabs as the county’s second largest coronavirus vaccination centre opened at Lincolnshire Showground on Tuesday morning.

COVID-19 vaccinations will be provided from the new EXO Centre at Lincolnshire Showground, starting with people aged over 70.

It is now open daily between 8am and 8pm and can deliver around 1,000 doses a day — by invitation only.

David Edwards, 74, having his coronavirus vaccination. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Carol Scott, 70, receiving her first dose of the coronavirus vaccination. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The vaccination centre is run by Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The new centre has a strict one-way system and hygiene rules in place to help keep all patients safe on site.

Patients must also wait 15 minutes after their vaccination before leaving the centre.

Checks being made at the vaccination centre. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Patients must wait 15 minutes before leaving the vaccination centre. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The new centre, and the county’s largest at the Princess Royal Sports Arena in Boston, are both run by Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust.

Rod Tucker, 71, has now had his coronavirus vaccine. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The patients even get a sticker! | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Both vaccination centres will target people in key priority groups, specifically local residents aged over 70 who live within a 45-minute drive of the sites.

Other key priority groups include residents in a care home for older adults and their carers, frontline health and social care workers and the clinically extremely vulnerable.

Getting the coronavirus vaccine ready for a patient. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The large coronavirus vaccination centre at Lincolnshire Showground. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A total of around 100,000 people in Lincolnshire have so far had the first dose of their coronavirus vaccinations at the following COVID-19 vaccination sites in the county:

Large vaccination centres

  • Princess Royal Sports Arena, Boston
  • Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln

Hospital hubs

  • Lincoln County Hospital
  • Boston Pilgrim Hospital

Local centres run by networks of GP surgeries

  • Louth Community Hospital
  • Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham
  • Waddington Branch Surgery, south Lincoln
  • St Marys Medical Practice, Stamford
  • Franklin Hall, Spilsby
  • Sidings Medical Practice, Boston
  • Rustons Sports and Social Club, Lincoln
  • Portland Medical Practice, Lincoln
  • The Storehouse, Skegness
  • Lincolnshire Showground
  • Springfields, Spalding
  • John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough
  • Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.