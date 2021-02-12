Grimsby sign midfielder after registration issues resolved

Grimsby Town completed the signing of midfielder Giles Coke after overcoming issues relating to his registration.

It initially appeared that the 34-year-old’s registration could not be transferred, despite being given permission to join the Mariners by National League North side Hereford.

The EFL and FA have now granted permission for him to join Grimsby and he has signed for the League Two club until the end of the season.

Coke signed his first professional contract with Mansfield Town in 2005 before going on to represent other clubs, including Motherwell, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich.

He has has been training with Grimsby for a number of weeks and will wear the number eight shirt.

Coke will be available for Grimsby’s next match away at Exeter City on February 20 after this Saturday’s clash (February 13) against Tranmere was postponed due to a frozen pitch..

Grimsby manager Paul Hurst said: “I’m really pleased, not just for ourselves but for the player as well. When I delivered the news last week that it looked like he couldn’t sign for us, you could see him get quite emotional really, angry, annoyed and disappointed because in the few weeks we have had him here, he has worked incredibly hard but also the extra sessions he was putting in to prove his desire and show the work he is willing to put in.

“I have no doubt he can be part of the match day squad. Whether or not he could give us a full 90 minutes would be a bit of a wait and see situation and that’s something I would have to take into consideration.

“He is an experienced player and I know he will be able to use his head at the right times but he was really pleased when we gave him the news and he is now desperate to be involved.”