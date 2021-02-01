North Lincolnshire approves 5% council tax hike
61p a week increase
North Lincolnshire Council have approved a 4.99% council tax increase for 2021/22.
The cabinet meeting on Monday agreed on recommendations for council tax to increase by 1.99% alongside a 3% rise for adult social care.
This means a band D property will be charged around an extra 61p per week more, an increase of £31.53 a year.
North Lincolnshire’s spending power will increase by £6.8 million in 2021/22 – £1.5 million from a government grant and £5.3 million from council tax increases with the added 3% adult social care precept added.
Becky McIntyre Director of Governance and Partnerships at North Lincolnshire Council said: “The overall cost of delivering services is anticipated to be achieved within the total budget allocated.”
Councillor Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire Council said: “We’ve worked incredibly hard right across all of the council with the teams working tirelessly to protect the most vulnerable and balance a budget. We’re in a case where many councils certainly would envy us.”
The proposals will go to Full Council later this month to be confirmed.
The authority has joined North East Lincolnshire who has so far had no issues with taking a 4.98% rise.
South Holland is going for a £4.95 (2.75%) rise, South Kesteven a £5 (3.06%) rise and Lincoln is increasing by £5.31 (1.9%).
Lincolnshire County Council accepted the 1.99% rise, but declined to take the extra 3% for its adult social care precept.
The Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner is seeking to hike his share of tax by 5.9% (20-26p extra per week) on Friday.