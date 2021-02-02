Plans for 68 homes in East Lindsey

Plans have been submitted for 37 homes and 31 bungalows to be built within the East Lindsey district.

The 37 homes will be situated next to Granary Close in Spilsby and the 31 bungalows on the land north of Thornfield in Wragby.

The two developments await approval and will go before East Lindsey Council’s planning committee in due course for a decision to be made.

37 Spilsby homes

The site is located on 1.8ha of land to the north western edge of Spilsby, between existing housing on Granary Close and Partney Road. The prospective homes have been described by developers as “high quality” and will include detached, two-storey semi-detached and mews houses of a variety of sizes ranging from two to four bedrooms – with 30% being affordable housing.

In a planning document, developers Jelson Ltd said: “The site is in a highly sustainable location, on the edge of the urban area, close to the various amenities within the centre of Spilsby.

“It has good bus links to Spilsby and beyond.”

31 Wragby bungalows

The site will be on a 1.8ha area located to the north of Louth Road and east to Queen Elizabeth Street, Wragby.

The homes will be two-bedroom and have a kitchen, living area and bathroom and are designed for retirement users as well as those needing a wheelchair.

Supporting beams can be easily installed to increase mobility and doorways/walls can be widened to allow for wheel-chair access.

Each bungalow will have two parking spaces to the front or side of the property.

The development will be constructed by Younger Homes (Northern) who specialise in retirement developments.

In the planning documents, developers Lincs Design Consultancy said: “The large village of Wragby is a suitable location for development and has a range of residential amenities including shops, library, community hub, medical facilities, playing fields, cafes/takeaways, public houses, church and primary school.”