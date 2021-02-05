How to get a rapid COVID test if you don’t have symptoms

If you don’t have coronavirus symptoms but you want to get an answer within the hour, there are four places in Lincolnshire where you can get rapid COVID tests — for free.

There are two lateral flow rapid testing centres in Lincoln at Sincil Bank stadium and on Croft Street at the St Swithin centre.

The two centres in Boston are at the Peter Paine centre on Rosebery Avenue and at the Tollfield Campus Haven High on Tollfield Road.

Why should I get tested if I don’t have any symptoms?

We can break the chain of infection by detecting and self isolating people in the community who have COVID-19 but do not show any symptoms, which means otherwise they could go on and unknowingly infect others unless isolating.

You do not need to book an appointment to get an asymptomatic test at any of the four centres. You can just turn up between 8am and 8pm, Monday to Sunday.

Upon arrival, staff will double-check with you if you have any COVID symptoms, such as fever, persistent cough, or loss of smell and/or taste.

Once inside, staff will explain how to fill in on your phone a form after you scan a barcode unique to your test.

They also have iPads available for those without smartphones and/or internet access.

The form takes up to five minutes to fill in, and then you’re directed to a testing bay.

Staff there will guide you through swabbing your throat and nose. You then put the swab away and off you go!

Then, within the hour you’ll get a text and email with your test results. That’s it!

If the lateral flow test is positive, you will be guided to book a PCR COVID test at your nearest location (such as the Lincolnshire Showground) for a confirmation. You’ll get that result within 48 hours, time in which you need to self isolate.

All the rapid testing centres are run by the City of Lincoln Council and Boston Borough Council respectively. They are expected to remain operational until the end of February 2021, and likely throughout March too.