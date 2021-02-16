Staff records found among fly-tipping on Lincoln village road
The district council is investigating
A pile of rubbish including Rileys employee and membership record files were found dumped by the side of a road in a village near Lincoln.
Chris S, who wished to keep his surname anonymous, found the waste that also included numerous pieces of wood down Moor Lane in Aubourn at around 3pm on Saturday, February 13.
North Kesteven District Council is now investigating and will remove the fly-tipped waste after receiving a report from Chris, which was then passed onto an Environmental Crime Officer.
This has put added pressure onto the district council, who recently had to cancel bin collections due to staff testing positive for coronavirus or needing to self-isolate.
David Steels, North Kesteven District Council’s Head of Environment and Public Protection, said: “We do not tolerate fly-tipping in North Kesteven and will investigate and take the appropriate actions including prosecution where any individuals are found to be doing so.
“Our Environmental Protection Team is currently progressing enquiries together with the relevant authorities to identify those responsible for this instance of fly-tipping in Aubourn.
“The fact that business records are among the items dumped is concerning and we are working to remove this sensitive information from the site.
“Our teams will attend to clear the remaining items as soon as is possible, bearing in mind the current disruption to our waste service this week while a proportion of the Waste and Street Scene Team understandably are required to self-isolate due to coronavirus.
“It’s important that we all work together to help tackle fly-tipping and the unscrupulous carriers who choose to blight our landscapes by committing it. Households can easily check that anyone who offers to remove waste is legitimate by using the SCRAP fly-tipping code.”
Chris, who made the discovery, told The Lincolnite: “Times are hard enough for everyone at the moment without selfish acts such as this.
“We’re seeing it more and more in Lincolnshire and there’s no excuse for it, especially when we have key workers working hard to keep our recycling centres open for this very reason.
“Not to mention the fact that they have just dumped people’s confidential information by the side of the road. No thought for anyone else apart from themselves.”
Rileys were also contacted for a statement response, but there was no reply by the time of publication.