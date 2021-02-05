Two clothing brands to move in as Cornhill Waterstones shuts
Superdy and Robert Goddard coming to Lincoln
Two fashion brands will move into Waterstones store in Lincoln’s Cornhill Quarter later this year as the book retailer prepares to leave and focus on its High Street branch.
A Superdry franchise store will move into the ground floor of the building. Robert Goddard’s designer clothing store will open on the first floor as the retailer’s seventh location in the East of England.
They are not the first fashion retailers to join the Cornhill after Phase 8, Whistles and Hobbs moved in last year.
Oliver Tookman, CEO of Aldrich Group Ltd, said: “Lincoln is definitely a place that has been growing and positively evolving in the last few years and we are delighted to be opening our franchised Superdry store and our very own Robert Goddard in the Cornhill Quarter.
“We are excited to meet our new customers and deliver the service that we are famous for.”
Waterstones is scheduled to close its premises on the Cornhill in mid-March to focus on its sister site on the High Street.