Two decades in jail for child rapist
Horrific acts against several children
A 62-year-old man will spend close to two decades in jail after being convicted of 20 sex offences against young children in Lincolnshire.
Philip Beaumont was found guilty of the charges, which included rape, attempted rape and sexual assault.
The offences took place at various locations across Lincolnshire against girls under 13-years-old.
Beaumont was given a 19-year prison sentence after a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday, January 29.
Detective Inspector David McKean, from Lincolnshire Police’s Protecting Vulnerable Persons Unit, said: “Beaumont committed horrific acts against children and will now serve a considerable prison sentence for his crimes.
“His actions have caused distress and emotional pain.
“We would like to pay tribute the bravery of his victims and the officers involved in the investigation, whose hard work and dedication helped bring Beaumont to justice.”