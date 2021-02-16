Unexpected check-in: Baby born in Grimsby hotel car park

There was an unexpected check-in at a hotel in Grimsby after a baby was born in the car park, who is believed to be Premier Inn’s youngest ever guest.

Harriet Hanson, 25, started having contractions late in the evening on Sunday, February 7 as her and her partner Adam Smith, 28, were excitedly awaiting the arrival of their first child.

Charlie William Lee Smith was born at 12.29am the following morning, weighing a healthy 8lb 3.5oz.

The couple travelled 45 minutes in stormy and freezing conditions from their home in Skegness to the hospital in Grimsby, with Harriet in considerable pain.

Hospital professionals advised Harriet that she still had a way to go in her labour. The couple were advised to return once Harriet was in established labour.

As the snow had become heavier, the couple decided to stay nearer the hospital. Premier Inn Night Team Member, Mike Krofchak, quickly established that their reason for travel and booking was within government guidelines.

No sooner had they reached their room – number 3 – when Harriet’s water broke and paramedics quickly arrived to transport her into a waiting ambulance in the car park.

Adam popped inside to fetch their belongings before quickly being summoned back by Mike who told him the baby was about to be born.

The baby was affectionally nicknamed Carpark Charlie and the family were taken to Grimsby hospital before returning home the next day.

Premier Inn is hoping to welcome the family back for a complimentary weekend stay – hopefully in room 3.

Harriet and Adam said: “We are so grateful for the care and kindness shown by the team at Premier Inn, especially by Mike, during our time of need.

“The three decisions we made that night; follow our instincts and not return home to Skegness, find somewhere local to stay, and finally choosing the Premier Inn, were, we believe critical in ensuring the safe arrival of baby Charlie.

“To say you were born in the carpark of hotel is certainly a story you will never forgot – we have even affectionately nicknamed him Carpark Charlie!”

Premier Inn Night Team Member, Mike Krofchak, said: “We welcome guests from all walks of life, but baby Charlie is definitely the most unexpected.

“When the couple arrived, I could see the mum was in a lot of pain, so I wanted to make everything as easy as possible for them.

“It is a real privilege to know I helped in some small way with the safe arrival, at Premier Inn we always like to do everything we can to make sure our guests have a great stay, and this is definitely an experience none of us will ever forget.”

Bethan Lister-Frankish, Deputy Hotel Manager at Premier Inn Grimsby, added: “We are so proud of Mike and the part he played in the safe arrival of baby Charlie, his calm manner and practical approach helped reassure Mr Smith in a time of real anxiety.”