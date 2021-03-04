A fifth of Lincolnshire people received first dose of COVID vaccine
Most over 65s have had a jab
Nearly a fifth of all Lincolnshire residents have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The latest NHS England figures show that more than 271,604 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lincolnshire so far — of which were 5,281 second doses.
According to the ONS Population Estimates for mid-2019, there were around 1,391,150 people in Lincolnshire, with 266,323 people receiving their first dose — that equates 19.14%.
The weekly data released on Thursday shows 271,604 jabs have taken place between December 8 and February 28 — up by 34,577 on the previous week and higher week-on-week (34,228). However, that figure was still lower than the previous weeks (36,828 and 38,365 respectively).
The figures show 169,961 people over the age of 65 have received their first vaccination and another 2,926 have been given their second.
Some 96,362 people aged under 65 have received their first dose, with a further 2,355 receiving a second jab. This includes those between aged between 16 to 64 who are clinically vulnerable and at more risk of serious symptoms of coronavirus.
The latest figures also indicate more that 84% of the population between 65-69 have had their first dose, rising to 94.8% for those aged 70-74 and 98.5% of those over 80. The data shows that 100% of population estimates between 75-79 have received their first dose.
In North Lincolnshire, a total of 54,111 vaccines have been distributed (93.2% of the 65+ population) and 63,013 have received a jab in North East Lincolnshire (94.7% of the 65+ population).
People will be called on by their GPs to book a vaccine appointment when it’s available in their area.
The full list of sites operating as vaccination hubs in Lincolnshire so far:
Hospital Hubs
United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust
- Lincoln County Hospital
- Boston Pilgrim Hospital
Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust
- Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby
- Scunthorpe General Hospital
Local community hubs
Lincolnshire
- Louth Community Hospital
- John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough
- Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham
- Waddington Branch Surgery, South Lincoln
- St Marys Medical Practice, Stamford
- Franklin Hall, Spilsby
- Sidings Medical Practice, Boston
- Rustons Sports and Social Club, Lincoln
- Portland Medical Practice, Lincoln
- The Storehouse, Skegness
- Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln
- Springfields, Spalding
- Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe
- Princess Royal Sports Arena, Boston
North East Lincolnshire
- Beacon Medical Practice, Cleethorpes
- Open Door, Grimsby
- Pilgrim Primary Care Centre, Immingham
- Scartho Medical Centre, Grimsby
North Lincolnshire
- Cedar Medical Practice, Scunthorpe
- Riverside Surgery, Brigg
- South Axholme Practice, Epworth
- The Central Surgery, Barton