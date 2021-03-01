CCTV appeal to catch fly-tipping culprits in North East Lincolnshire

Can you help identify them?

A new fly-tipping CCTV campaign has been launched in North East Lincolnshire after a number of incidents in Grimsby and Cleethorpes.

Environmental enforcement officers at North East Lincolnshire Council wish to speak to a number of people about the offences and has released CCTV images in connection with the incidents.

They need the public’s help to identify the individuals caught on camera – view the images and fill out an online report here, quoting the reference number on the image. Anyone who is caught risks a £400 fine.

Council workers cleared 286.6 tonnes of fly-tipped rubbish 2020, with the disposal of the waste costing the authority £72,053.

Last year the council also handed out a total of 67 fixed penalty notices, with more cases due to be hard in court. Of these, 53 people were fined £400 for fly-tipping. Another 11 were fined £100 for littering offences.

North East Lincolnshire Council spends tens of thousands of pounds in disposal costs alone for fly-tipped waste each year. The total budget for street cleansing is around £1.5 million per year.

Councillor Ron Shepherd, portfolio holder for safer and stronger communities, said: “Dumping rubbish illegally makes the area look a mess and harms wildlife.

“Most people manage their waste well and I’d like to thank everyone for the way they are helping us by taking responsibility for their waste during the pandemic.

“Fly-tipping is a crime and the council investigates all incidents. Anyone who is caught risks a £400 fixed penalty notice.

“Where we find enough evidence, we will take offenders to court where the penalties can be much harsher.”

One of the best ways to stop organised fly-tipping is to make sure that only authorised waste carriers take the waste away.

Check the Environment Agency’s waste carrier register here or by calling 03708 506 506.