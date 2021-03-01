North East Lincolnshire
March 1, 2021 9.45 am

CCTV appeal to catch fly-tipping culprits in North East Lincolnshire

Can you help identify them?
Enforcement officers need help to identify these people who they would like to speak to after a number of fly-tipping incidents. | Photo: North East Lincolnshire Council

A new fly-tipping CCTV campaign has been launched in North East Lincolnshire after a number of incidents in Grimsby and Cleethorpes.

Environmental enforcement officers at North East Lincolnshire Council wish to speak to a number of people about the offences and has released CCTV images in connection with the incidents.

They need the public’s help to identify the individuals caught on camera – view the images and fill out an online report here, quoting the reference number on the image. Anyone who is caught risks a £400 fine.

The council needs help to identify this man and woman, who it wants to speak to in connection with a fly-tipping offence on Lancing Way in Grimsby on March 11, 2020. | Photo: NELC

Environmental enforcement officers want to speak to this man in connection with a fly-tipping offence at the recycling banks on Cromwell Road in Grimsby on May 26, 2020. | Photo: NELC

Council workers cleared 286.6 tonnes of fly-tipped rubbish 2020, with the disposal of the waste costing the authority £72,053.

Last year the council also handed out a total of 67 fixed penalty notices, with more cases due to be hard in court. Of these, 53 people were fined £400 for fly-tipping. Another 11 were fined £100 for littering offences.

North East Lincolnshire Council spends tens of thousands of pounds in disposal costs alone for fly-tipped waste each year. The total budget for street cleansing is around £1.5 million per year.

Help is needed to identify these people, who the council wish to speak to in connection with an offence in St Peter’s Avenue car park in Cleethorpes on May 18, 2020. | Photo: NELC

Can you help identify these people in connection with an offence at the recycling banks on Fisherman’s Wharf in Grimsby on May 3, 2020. | Photo: NELC

Councillor Ron Shepherd, portfolio holder for safer and stronger communities, said: “Dumping rubbish illegally makes the area look a mess and harms wildlife.

“Most people manage their waste well and I’d like to thank everyone for the way they are helping us by taking responsibility for their waste during the pandemic.

“Fly-tipping is a crime and the council investigates all incidents. Anyone who is caught risks a £400 fixed penalty notice.

“Where we find enough evidence, we will take offenders to court where the penalties can be much harsher.”

Can you help identify this man in connection with a fly-tipping offence in Wharton Street in Grimsby on April 15, 2020. | Photo: NELC

Environmental enforcement officers wish to identify these people in connection with a fly-tipping offence in St Peter’s Avenue Car Park in Cleethorpes on May 18, 2020. | Photo: NELC

Help is needed to identify these two men, who the council want to speak to in connection with a fly-tipping offence in Larch Crescent in Grimsby on August 2, 2020. | Photo: NELC

One of the best ways to stop organised fly-tipping is to make sure that only authorised waste carriers take the waste away.

Check the Environment Agency’s waste carrier register here or by calling 03708 506 506.

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.