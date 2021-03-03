Controversial 480-home Grantham plans approved
Design concerns and traffic worries – but still approved
Councillors have approved controversial plans for 480 homes in Grantham.
Members of South Kesteven District Council’s Planning Committee gave Larkfleet Homes’ plans for Longcliffe Road the go-ahead at a meeting on Wednesday.
The housing development had been refused at an outline stage in March 2017, however was allowed to go ahead at appeal, returning before the authority to confirm the details of the plans.
More than 900 people had objected at outline stage.
Concerns from residents and councillors included the impact on the wider highways area and health services, a lack of infrastructure and a high density.
Ward Councillor Ray Wootten said that if the outline application came before committee again he would have “no hesitation” in calling for it to be refused.
He said many residents objections still remained and said the developer had “failed to listen to the community views”.
Councillor Ian Stokes said the designs were “samey”. “The actual design of the buildings is very poor,” he said.
Councillor Stokes also joined other councillors in criticising a lack of bungalows in the plans, with Councillor Harrish Bisnauthsing raising concerns that the development would “segregate” some parts of the elderly community.
However, Councillor Helen Crawford said it was “one of the best designs I’ve seen for layout”.
In a report before councillors on Wednesday, officers said the principle of the development was acceptable.
Larkfleet Homes’ future plans also include a shop and primary school in the southern part of the site.
A series of amendments to the plans would “benefit future occupiers as well as the wider community”, said officers.
They included the replacement of a planned roundabout with a landscaped central square, avenues to be tree-lined and adopted by Lincolnshire County Council, a series of cul-de-sacs and improvements to house-types and materials.
Mark Mann, agent for Larkfleet Homes, said there were “many positive design features”.
“These will help to create a unique sense of place and create an attractive and sustainable environment,” he said.
He told councillors many of the design issues had been approved and pointed to a number of contributions towards local services.
They include £3 million contribution towards the cost of the new school, health contribution of £218,000, cycleway improvements contribution of £250,000, bus service contribution of £300,000, affordable housing on site and provision of open space including parks, play areas, sports grounds, SuDS drainage, informal green space, allotments and a community orchard.