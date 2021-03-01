First power generated at UK’s biggest wind farm off the Lincolnshire coast

The Triton Knoll wind farm off the Lincolnshire coast has successfully generated renewable electricity for the first time.

The project, which is located 32km off the Lincolnshire coast, is being constructed out of Able Seaton Port while operations and maintenance will be out of Grimsby.

This follows the installation of the first of the project’s 90 wind turbines in January 2021 and the successful energisation of the transmission system.

The wind farm will have a maximum installed capacity of 857 megawatts. Once fully operational it will be the most powerful in the global fleet of the electricity generation company RWE.

It will be capable of powering the equivalent of over 800,000 UK homes.

Julian Garnsey, Project Director for Triton Knoll and RWE, said: “It’s fantastic to see Triton Knoll generating clean renewable electricity for the first time.

“I would like to thank the entire project team and all our supply chain partners for achieving this milestone safely and on time despite the significant challenges presented by the global pandemic.”

Flemming Ougaard, SVP, Head of Global Offshore & Construction at Vestas, said: “We are delighted that our V164-9.5 MW turbines are now generating first power at Triton Knoll.

“This project is a key milestone for Vestas, as we are installing some of the first 9.5 MW turbines off the UK coast with blades supplied from our Isle of Wight and Fawley facilities.

“With pre-assembly taking place at Able Seaton Port as well, this project is truly delivering for the UK, and powering UK homes with clean, offshore wind energy.”