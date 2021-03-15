Historic Lincoln pub up for sale as owner retires

An institution for over 40 years

A pub on Lincoln’s Steep Hill is up for sale for around £1.5 million as the owner prepares to retire after over 40 years in business.

Valerie Hope and her husband Michael opened the Wig & Mitre pub on December 14, 1977, where the Bishop of Lincoln Simon Phipps pulled the first pint. The year before in 1976, the couple opened the Cornhill Vaults, which later closed in 2002.

The Wig & Mitre was originally at 29 Steep Hill, which is now occupied by Widow Cullen’s Well. Wig & Mitre then moved to 30-32 Steep Hill where it has been ever since.

Michael died of cancer in 2012 and Valerie recently decided it was time to call last orders at the Wig & Mitre.

Licensed and leisure property specialists Everard Cole is marketing the two-storey Grade II Listed building for freehold offers in the region of £1.5 million.

The Wig & Mitre, which has been described as a “local institution”, occupies buildings dating back to the 14th century.

It has a narrow frontage, but a spacious interior including two private dining rooms.

The property also has a fully equipped commercial kitchen, cellar, stores and office on the second floor.

In 1997, the couple opened the Caunton Beck pub near Newark before acquiring The Bottle & Glass in Harby in April 2007. They also owned Welford Place in Leicester.