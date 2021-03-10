Lincoln woman fined £400 after fly-tipping in North Lincolnshire

She hired a rogue trader to dispose of it

A woman in Lincoln was fined £400 after giving her building waste to a rogue trader, who then fly-tipped it on the Isle of Axholme in North Lincolnshire.

The large pile of debris was reported in January this year after it was dumped on the Trent bank between Owston Ferry and Gunthorpe.

A council officer sifted through the rubbish, which had frozen to the ground. The officer found details of an address in Lincoln, which he contacted.

A woman told him she had paid someone £150 to take her waste away following home improvements, but admitted she had not checked if they were legitimate.

The woman was reluctant to give any more details and was told she was in breach of her household waste duty of care.

She was issued with a fixed penalty notice of £400. Due to early payment the fine was reduced to £300, which was paid in full.

North Lincolnshire Council is waging war on fly-tippers and litter-louts with an Environmental Protection team issuing fixed penalty notices between £150 and £400 for anyone dropping, throwing or depositing litter, fly-tipping or breaching their waste duty of care.

The council is also urging residents to think carefully before giving waste to people advertising online, who may be a rogue trader with a van.

Check if someone is a registered waste carrier here or see more information on the fly-tipping section of the council’s website.