Lincolnshire Police warning after youths meet up outdoors

Parents asked to look after their teens

Lincolnshire Police have issued a warning after widespread gatherings of youths in public spaces in local villages over the weekend.

Police received multiple reports of youths gathering in various locations, including one incident relating to a large group of people in the skate park in North Hykeham on Sunday, February 28. Officers attended and there was no breach in progress at the time.

On Saturday, February 27, police received a call that there were a group of 20 youths in Valerian Place in Lincoln.

The force also received a report that there were a group of teenagers in Glebe Park in Lincoln. The youths had left before officers arrived.

Police warned parents they can be fined £200 if their teenage children are found to be breaching COVID-19 regulations after recent incidents in North Hykeham, Branston and Washingborough.

Sharon McMaster claimed that a group were sat in Glebe Park at 4pm on Friday, February 26 messing about with kids play equipment and received verbal abuse when she asked them to stop.

Lisa Clifford alleged that a group sit on the play equipment in Rustons park most evenings, playing loud music and smoking weed.

Hykeham and Bracebridge Heath Police posted on Facebook on Monday, March 1, asking parents to account for the whereabouts of their teenage children.

They said: “This weekend has seen widespread gatherings of youths in many public spaces in our towns and villages, notably North Hykeham, Branston and Washingborough.

“These groups have not amounted to COVID-19 compliant incidents of exercise or gatherings in bubbles. There have been large gatherings of youths who are not socially distancing and are in some cases engaging in disorder.

“These incidents have extended late into the evenings. Parents can be fined a £200 Fixed Penalty Ticket (fine doubles on each occasion) if their teenagers are found to be breaching COVID-19 Regulations.

“This is not a line police readily wish to go down in the first instance, but we are beyond the first instance and warnings by some margin now.

“We would respectfully ask parents to account for the whereabouts of their teenage children and ensure that they are complying with COVID-19 regulations.”

Meanwhile, Lincolnshire Police’s Sergeant Mike Templeman attended an incident on Sunday, February 28 where coronavirus fines were issued to two men, one of whom claimed not to be aware of COVID-19 or lockdown.

Attended an incident this morning. Found 2 males hiding in a shed outside, 1 believed COVID was Bull**** & the other who lived in the property apparently never watched the news & wasn’t aware of COVID or lockdown. #covid ticket issued. #NoHope #PolicingLincoln — Sgt Mike Templeman (@SgtTempo) February 28, 2021