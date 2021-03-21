Man dies after car crashes into ditch
Two others injured in single car crash
A driver has died, while two other passengers survived after a car crashed into a ditch near Spalding on Saturday night.
It happened at around 8.18pm on March 20 when Lincolnshire Police were called to the scene of the incident on Weston Hills Road in Low Fulney.
Officers found a silver Peugeot 207 crashed into a ditch. No other vehicles were involved.
The driver of the Peugeot, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two passengers in the car, a woman and a man, were both taken to hospital.
The road was closed while emergency services attended, and reopened at around 3.50am on Sunday morning, March 21.
If you saw the incident or have dashcam footage contact Lincolnshire Police:
- Call 101, quoting Incident 444 of 20th March;
- Email [email protected] putting “Incident 444 of 20th March” in the subject line.