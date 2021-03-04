Man’s 48 hour charity march in memory of two men who died from cancer

A man with ambitions of getting into the armed forces will march for 48 hours straight, between Scunthorpe and Lincoln, in memory of two people important to him who sadly died of brain cancer.

David Cadeireiro moved from Portugal to England in 2014 and lived in Scunthorpe for six years with his girlfriend Bethany Kipling. The couple then moved to Selby in January this year.

The 24-year-old is in training for his fundraiser challenge, where he hopes to raise over £500 for the Brain Tumour Research charity – make a donation here.

He will march between Scunthorpe and Lincoln as many times as he can in 48 hours, starting at 8am on April 3 and finishing at the same time on April 5.

He will start his route at North Lindsey College, where he studied Uniform Services and completed his course two years ago. The route will end at Lincoln Cathedral and he will be carrying a charity bucket for anyone who wishes to donate.

Depending on the coronavirus restrictions at the time, family and friends will meet David at the finish line. During his route, his girlfriend Bethany will travel in the car and be on hand to give him food and water when needed.

David, who works delivering for Furniture Village, told The Lincolnite that he will be marching a distance of around 30 miles each way and has created a Facebook event page where people can follow his progress.

The cause he is marching for is very personal to David after sadly losing two people to cancer.

His former tutor at North Lindsey College in Scunthorpe, Steve Jackson, died of pancreatic cancer on March 19, 2018.

Last year on October 12, he lost his cousin João Pedro Rendas to brain cancer.

In tribute to the two men, he said: “He (Steve Jackson) was a dedicated tutor that was always happy to help any student with any problem.

“João was a person brimming with happiness, positivity and friendliness. He was the happiest when surrounded by family.

“He loved bikes and the beach and never refused to cook for his friends. A cousin that will leave a gap in everyone’s lives.”

The reason for choosing marching as the challenge is to incorporate some military fitness as David has been trying to get in the armed forces for the last four years. He is also currently in the process of applying for citizenship.

David added: “I like to go on a jog sometimes, but before lockdown I used to enjoy hikes in the Peak District too. I’ve been doing longer walks recently of around eight miles in preparation for the challenge.

“I am a bit nervous, because 48 hours is a long time, but as long as I keep myself focused I know I can do it.

“The charity and the thought of raising money for them will keep me going. What I will be going through is nothing compared to what the people suffering from brain cancer are.”

David has also been contacted by the Brain Tumour Research charity who will help share his story and are providing t-shirts for him and Bethany to wear during the challenge.