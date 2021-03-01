Police find burnt out car after cash registers stolen from Cleethorpes shop

Officers want to speak to this man about the incident

A man has been arrested as police continue to investigate a shop burglary and subsequent car fire in Cleethorpes.

The burglary took place at a shop on St Peter’s Avenue in Cleethorpes at 7.30pm on Thursday, February 18.

It was reported that damage was caused to fencing at the back of the store and a man broke into the shop, stealing two cash registers.

A staff member was inside the shop at the time and left shaken by the incident, but was fortunately not injured.

A car, which was reported stolen in October last year, was found to have been set alight on Coulbeck Drive 15 minutes later. An item believed to be a cash register drawer was found inside.

Police said one man was arrested in connection with the reports. He was released under investigation whilst police continue their enquiries.

The force also published a CCTV image of a suspect, who they wish to speak to.

Anyone who recognises the man, or who saw a male setting a car alight in the area, should contact Humberside Police on 101 quoting log number 456 of February 18.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.