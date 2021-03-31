Police uncover largest ever cannabis grow in Lincolnshire so far

It has a street value of over £6m

Three men have been arrested and charged after Lincolnshire Police uncovered the county’s largest ever cannabis grow, with a street value estimated to be in excess of £6 million.

The large scale cannabis grow was found during a police raid in the Fishtoft Road area of Boston on Friday, March 26.

Three men, age 20, 23 and 25, have been remanded into custody.

Police said the sheer scale of the grow, which was housed within a 50K square foot unit, required the tireless efforts of a large number of staff. Cannabis grows of this size are often linked with serious and organised crime and other criminality.

T/Detective Inspector Mark Seage said: “This was a huge challenge. It required the dedicated efforts of staff from a number of policing departments.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone involved. We take such investigations very seriously and every member of staff worked incredibly hard.

“We work very closely with partners, taking a robust and proactive stance in order to reduce the risk to communities through rigorous investigations.

“Cannabis cultivation happens in both commercial and residential premises. We urge landlords to be stringent and vigilant in the letting of their properties and if they have any suspicions or concerns, to come to us and report them.

“Communities can also play a role in passing on any information they have about drugs in our county. The policing activity will have been noticed locally and we appreciate the support, patience and cooperation from residents.”

Meanwhile, a residential premises was used to grow a large amount of cannabis plants in the Prince Alfred Avenue area of Skegness. Three suspects were arrested who have all since been released under investigation.