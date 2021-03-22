Two departments closed after COVID-19 infections at Lincoln Bifrangi

Some 45 people are self-isolating as a precaution after three members of staff tested positive for coronavirus at Bifrangi’s site in Lincoln.

Bifrangi UK Limited’s Forging Plant is based on Spa Road in Lincoln and the firm told The Lincolnite that two departments have been temporarily closed as 45 staff self-isolate as a precaution.

However, the company, which manufactures components for the agricultural, off-highway, marine, power generation and mining sectors, believes the positive tests are “unrelated to one another”.

The company later said that there have now been two further positive COVID-19 tests within the cohort of 45 employees, who are self-isolating. Each is linked to one of the original three positive cases.

This means that in total, five staff in three groups have tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement it said: “Bifrangi UK Limited takes extremely seriously the health of all of our community during the present pandemic.

“Over the past few days Bifrangi has learned that three of our staff have tested positive for COVID-19. We have reason to believe those positive tests are unrelated to one another.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in order to minimise the risk to the health of our workforce, we have asked all those working in/on the same departments/shifts as the persons testing positive, as well as any other contacts within our staff, to self-isolate regardless of whether or not they are approached by NHS Test & Trace.

“That has meant that we have more people self-isolating than would be normal in such a situation.

“We hope that our proactive steps will prevent the transmission of this terrible disease and we wish a speedy recovery to those of our colleagues who have tested positive.”

In March last year, the firm had played down concerns that it had brought workers to the city from high coronavirus risk areas of northern Italy and at that time said no workers had shown symptoms.

It added: “We are seeking to liaise with the public health authorities regarding any further steps that should be adopted.

“In order to protect the confidentiality of the relevant staff members we do not intend to disclose further information regarding the persons affected nor will we be providing updates on case numbers.”

Andy Fox, Assistant Director of Public Health at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We are aware of this outbreak and our health protection team have supported Bifrangi management to carry out a risk assessment and take all necessary action to tackle the outbreak. We’ll continue to support the company as necessary.”