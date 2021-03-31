Up to 100 Lincoln pupils told to stay home after a positive COVID test at school

Those students will begin a 10-day period of isolation

Up to 100 students were told to stay at home after a Year 11 pupil from Lincoln Christ’s Hospital School contracted coronavirus.

Headteacher Martin McKeown told The Lincolnite that the school was informed on Tuesday, March 30 that a student received a positive result after taking a lateral flow test at home.

After taking advice from Lincolnshire’s Health Protection team, the school identified close contacts and informed those students that they should stay at home and begin their 10 day period of isolation.

The school is due to break up for easter holidays on April 1.

Mr McKeown said: “We continue to follow all of the guidance from the DfE and the Health protection teams to ensure our school is safe. The safety of our students and staff are of paramount importance.”