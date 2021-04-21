Actor Vinnie Jones and other celebs help push Lincoln village school fundraiser

A Lincoln man, who is being played by Vinnie Jones in a new film, created a video with the former footballer turned actor, and other celebrity contacts, to help promote fundraising efforts at his son’s school, Nocton Community Primary School, who are looking to improve their outdoor area.

Vinnie Jones will play Bernard O’Mahoney in crime drama film Rise of The Footsoldier: Origins, the fifth instalment of the franchise that first launched in 2007. It was due to be released this spring, but has now been pushed back until November.

Josh Myers, Terry Stone and George Russo who star in the film were among those to feature in the video promoting the school’s fundraising raffle, along with Love Island’s Chris Hughes.

Former footballer Brian Dear, who was part of the West Ham side who won the Cup Winners Cup in the 1964/65 season, also made an appearance.

Bernard told The Lincolnite then when he was invited down for filming with Vinnie for his cameo role in the movie he asked him to do a video to support the school, which other stars also helped with.

Some of the filming took place at Southend United Football Club and Brian Dear was there that day and also agreed to feature.

Bernard’s son Paddy also features in the video and is a pupil at Nocton Community Primary School.

Bernard said: “It is an unbelievable school and the staff there work incredibly hard. We always try to help with the school fete and fundraising.”

Nocton Community Primary School, which has 32 pupils, is currently fundraising to develop its outdoor and early years areas, as well as for school equipment and to help the pre-school which is being added in September.

Normally they hold a popular annual summer fete. Last year this was not possible due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the fundraising team still managed to raise thousands of pounds.

This year they are again holding a fundraising raffle. Depending on the government roadmap dates nearer the time, the school would also like to hold an alternative scaled down version of their usual summer fete if possible.

Mrs Emma Hill is the Executive Headteacher at the Spires Federation, which includes Nocton, Dunston and Digby primary schools.

She told The Lincolnite: “With being a small school, fundraising makes such a big difference. The fundraising team are incredibly enthusiastic.

“We are also incredibly grateful to Bernard for his enthusiastic support and we will be sad to lose Paddy at the end of term as he prepares to start his secondary school journey.”

Anyone wishing to support the fundraising can email at the school at [email protected].

The school also communicated with international nurses from Malta and Singapore during the coronavirus pandemic, who have been helping at Lincoln County Hospital. The pupils made posters and artworks to give to the nurses to brighten up their accommodation.

The school also held a special assembly earlier this year, including a fundraising raffle, to raise awareness of Duchenne muscular dystrophy as one of their pupils Riley Kaye was diagnosed with the condition.

Sneak peek at Rise of The Footsoldier: Origins

Bernard said the film is about the origins of the gang, dubbed by the media as The Essex Boys after the famous Rettendon murders. The gang originally had Bernard and Tony Tucker before Patrick Tate and Craig Rolfe joined later.

Bernard, who moved to Lincoln in 2006, filmed his non-speaking cameo role as a doorman with Vinnie Jones around two months ago and is looking forward to seeing the film when it is released.

He said. “I was involved with the script writers in the early stages when they were checking facts. I was reluctant to do it at first, but enjoyed it.

“Filming has now finished and it is in the hands of the production team. I just hope the editor is kind, but I look forward to seeing it.”