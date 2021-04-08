Injured man critical but stable after M180 lorries crash
Police are investigating and appealing for witnesses
Update: Highways England said the M180 eastbound carriageway between Junction 1 and 3 was fully reopened at 12pm on Thursday, April 8.
A man is in a critical but stable condition after a crash involving two lorries on the M180, eastbound at Belton in North Lincolnshire on Wednesday.
Humberside Police said on Thursday, April 8 that the road closure remained in place whilst officers continued their investigation.
The crash between a white lorry and a blue recycling lorry happened at around 9.45am on Wednesday between junctions one and two.
A man was taken to hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, where he remained at the time of publication.
Police advised people to avoid the area where possible and appealed for witnesses to the crash.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage, or who saw the collision or the vehicles prior to it, should contact Humberside Police on 101 quoting log number 112 of April 7.