Lincoln man wanted for recall to prison
Have you seen Joshua?
Police are on the look out for a wanted Lincoln man, who has been recalled to prison after breaching the conditions of his licence.
Joshua Cutter, 26, of Birchwood Avenue in Lincoln, was released on licence after being sentenced to one year and two months in prison last summer.
Cutter was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on July 13, 2020 for an offence of aggravated vehicle taking, theft and driving while disqualified.
Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident number 272 of April 8.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.