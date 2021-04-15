Man dies after fall from bike near Lincoln
Police said there are no suspicious circumstances
A man sadly died after falling from his pedal bike in Branston on Wednesday.
The man was riding his bike along Moor Lane in Branston just before the incident, which was reported to Lincolnshire Police at 12.10pm on April 14.
The road was subsequently closed.
Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. The force did not provide reporters with the man’s age.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “The man was reported to have fallen from his bike and was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.
“There are no suspicious circumstances and a file has been passed to the coroner.”