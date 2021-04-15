Man dies after fall from bike near Lincoln

A Georgian residence and detached former coach house in Lincolnshire with a combined total of nine bedrooms is on the market for offers in excess of £795,000.

Clifton House on Church Lane in the village of Timberland near Woodhall Spa has five bedrooms, as well as a drawing room including a feature fireplace with inset log burner.

There is a contemporary country kitchen leading to a very spacious utility and store room. The current owners also added a garden room off of the kitchen.

The current owners have lived at the property for around 20 years. During that time they have converted the old stable block into garaging and renovated the former coach house into guest accommodation with four en-suite bedrooms.

In addition to the en-suite bedrooms, the former coach house has a kitchen/dining room, lounge, utility and cloakroom.

Outside, there are secluded south-facing lawns, which are bordered by mature trees and shrubs.

In the property listing on Fine & Country, the owners said: “Leaving Clifton House is going to be a real wrench for us, but time has moved on and this wonderful family home is now just too large for the two of us.

“So, having decided to retire, it feels like now is also the right time to downsize. We’ve lots of lovely memories of our time here and will always remember how, from the day we moved in, we’d get a feeling of ‘being home’ whenever we turned into the drive; a sentiment we know is going to be hard to replicate elsewhere.”