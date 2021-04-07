Police reassurance after ‘attempted child abduction’ reports

Reports that were widely circulated of a suspected child abduction attempt in Grimsby were ‘a misunderstanding’, said Humberside Police.

The force first received a report at 3.30pm on Tuesday, April 6, alleging four men had chased and attempted to kidnap two girls.

Investigating officers carried out enquires and issued reassurances via social media to the residents of Humberstone Road and the surrounding areas shortly after.

PCSO Chris Arnold said: “Having followed up several enquiries and having spoken to those involved, it has been determined that the report was one of good intent and that the situation was a misunderstanding, with no-one harmed and no attempted abduction having taken place.

“Those involved have been provided with support and advice.

“Despite no offence identified on this occasion, local officers have been in the area to provide reassurance and speak to anyone with concerns.

“It is important that if you believe you have been accosted or someone has acted suspiciously or inappropriately towards you to contact us so that we can investigate. Where an offence is identified, we will take appropriate action.”