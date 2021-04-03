Woman arrested after vulnerable person assaulted in Gainsborough

The victim is being safeguarded

A woman has been arrested and a vulnerable person is being safeguarded after an assault in Gainsborough.

The incident, which was reported to police on Thursday April 1, happened at a private address close to Gainsborough city centre.

The 35-year-old victim sustained no serious injuries and is being safeguarded, police said.

A woman in her 30s has been arrested in connection withe incident and police investigations are currently ongoing.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information should contact them on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident number 480 of 01/04/2021.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.