Lincoln
May 19, 2021 5.25 pm

Lincoln pub reopens under new ownership after revamp

The new owner wants to make it a venue for all the family

General Manager Scott Wilkinson, Alice Palmer, Head Chef Luke Earnshaw and Olivia Williams from the team at The Plough in Bracebridge, Lincoln. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A pub in Lincoln has reopened its doors with a new menu this week after being taken over by a new owner and management team, and a refurb costing nearly £15,000.

Ian Sievwright, who runs the Lion and Snake in the Bailgate area of the city, is the new owner of The Plough on Newark Road in Bracebridge, and hopes to bring it back to its former glory, alongside the pub’s General Manager Scott Wilkinson.

The pub has been refurbished, including repairs inside and decorating to give it a fresher look, as well as a new sports area with pool table and televisions.

The new sports area includes a pool table, where people can socialise and watch sport. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Sausage and mash is among the dishes on the new menu at The Plough. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Cluck and Moo burger – two beef burger patties and two crispy battered chicken fillets piled high with sliced cheese, BBQ sauce and crispy bacon. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Crispy Chicken BBQ Melt. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The starters include crispy potato skins. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Mexican Nachos for one or to share. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Plough has also introduced a new menu, including a variety of burgers, steaks, mixed grill, sandwiches and baguettes, and pub classics such as sausage and mash, cod and chips, curry and lasagne, as well as vegetarian/vegan options.

A new Sunday carvery service will begin at the venue from June 6.

Inside the refurbished pub – The Plough in Bracebridge, Lincoln. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Nearly £15,000 was spent on the refurb of The Plough. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Plough is back open and serving customers again. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Plenty of seating areas available inside the new-look pub. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The beer garden will also be refurbed in the coming weeks, including the addition of a new children’s play area. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The new desserts include chocolate fudge cake, a Smoffle (Belgian waffle filled with a hazelnut chocolate sauce and oozy marshmallow), sticky toffee pudding and more.

Chocolate fudge cake. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Rocky Road Sundae. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Smoffle – Belgian waffle filled with hazelnut chocolate sauce and oozy marshmallow. Served with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with chocolate sauce. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

In the coming weeks work will also begin to refurb the beer garden, including a marquee style covering and a new big children’s play area.

The workforce also has a completely new look with a team of seven, including 20-year-old General Manager Scott Wilkinson, Head Chef Luke Earnshaw, and bar staff, Alice Palmer and Olivia Williams. Scott was appointed after having worked as part of Ian’s management team at the Lion and Snake.

Bar tender Olivia Williams pouring a pint. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Scott told The Lincolnite: “The first day went really well and the feedback from customers has been incredible. It’s my first venture as a General Manager and I feel proud to be working at this new-look venue.”

The Plough on Newark Road in Bracebridge, Lincoln is back open under new ownership. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Director Ian Sievwright hopes to turn it from a drinking venue to a pub for all occasions that appeals more to families.

He said: “I want to make this a family place at the heart of the community and I think it can go from strength to strength.”

