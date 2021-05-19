Lincoln pub reopens under new ownership after revamp

The new owner wants to make it a venue for all the family

A pub in Lincoln has reopened its doors with a new menu this week after being taken over by a new owner and management team, and a refurb costing nearly £15,000.

Ian Sievwright, who runs the Lion and Snake in the Bailgate area of the city, is the new owner of The Plough on Newark Road in Bracebridge, and hopes to bring it back to its former glory, alongside the pub’s General Manager Scott Wilkinson.

The pub has been refurbished, including repairs inside and decorating to give it a fresher look, as well as a new sports area with pool table and televisions.

The Plough has also introduced a new menu, including a variety of burgers, steaks, mixed grill, sandwiches and baguettes, and pub classics such as sausage and mash, cod and chips, curry and lasagne, as well as vegetarian/vegan options.

A new Sunday carvery service will begin at the venue from June 6.

The new desserts include chocolate fudge cake, a Smoffle (Belgian waffle filled with a hazelnut chocolate sauce and oozy marshmallow), sticky toffee pudding and more.

In the coming weeks work will also begin to refurb the beer garden, including a marquee style covering and a new big children’s play area.

The workforce also has a completely new look with a team of seven, including 20-year-old General Manager Scott Wilkinson, Head Chef Luke Earnshaw, and bar staff, Alice Palmer and Olivia Williams. Scott was appointed after having worked as part of Ian’s management team at the Lion and Snake.

Scott told The Lincolnite: “The first day went really well and the feedback from customers has been incredible. It’s my first venture as a General Manager and I feel proud to be working at this new-look venue.”

Director Ian Sievwright hopes to turn it from a drinking venue to a pub for all occasions that appeals more to families.

He said: “I want to make this a family place at the heart of the community and I think it can go from strength to strength.”