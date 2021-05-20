Vietnamese street food restaurant Pho to open in Lincoln this summer
The menu promises to be healthy and delicious, centred around the national dish of Vietnam
Pho, the Vietnamese street food restaurant, will create 20 new city centre jobs when it opens its doors in Lincoln this August.
The chain eatery will bring its fresh and healthy Vietnamese dishes to the Cornhill Quarter, next to the recently completed Botanist.
Pho specialises in pho, the national dish of Vietnam – a nutritious and delicious rice noodle soup (with broths simmered for 12+ hours before they hit the bowl), as well as wok-fried noodles, decadent curries, spicy salads, fresh juices, and a great selection of Vietnamese beers, amazing cocktails and hand-picked wines.
The menu at Pho is accredited by Coeliac UK (about 98% is gluten-free) and over a third is suitable for vegans.
Pho Lincoln – the group’s first new restaurant to open since the pandemic began – will create about 20 new jobs.
The group is run by founders Stephen & Jules Wall.
Libby Andrews, marketing director, said: “We can’t wait to open our doors in Lincoln – at a time when we hope life will really be returning to normal and everyone can enjoy the buzz of hospitality.
“The Cornhill Quarter is a vibrant and exciting destination – it’s perfect for us and we hope the people of Lincoln will agree!”