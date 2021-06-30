Jewellery worth £1.7k stolen as village resident weeded garden
A watch and a half sovereign were taken too
Jewellery worth £1,700, a watch, and a half sovereign were allegedly stolen during a burglary in a village near Grantham, while the resident was weeding the front garden.
It is believed that the thief came over the garden fence and gained access to the property via the back door of the property on Grantham Road in Great Gonerby at some point between 2pm and 5pm on May 13.
At the rear of the property are open fields with a footpath that runs parallel to the houses which leads down the hill to Pennine Way. This route is popular with dog walkers, and there may be someone with information who was out that day, police said.
Police said there may also have been a man in a high-vis jacket near the front of the property who might have information to share and they would like him to come forward.
The full list of items stolen include:
- 22ct gold wedding ring with the inscription inside “mon et toi” (me and you)
- 9ct gold rotary ladies watch
- 18ct sapphire and diamond engagement ring
- Opal and pearl antique ring
- Four pairs of gold earrings
- One single gold earring
- Sterling silver oval locket with and engraved pattern and chain
- One pair silver earrings
- Half sovereign
Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 364 of May 13.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.