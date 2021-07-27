370 new COVID cases in Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday

Almost half the cases from last Tuesday

There have been 370 new cases of coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday in Lincolnshire, as people are urged to remain cautious despite falling case numbers.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday reported 260 new cases in Lincolnshire, 57 in North East Lincolnshire and 53 in North Lincolnshire. The figure is 41% lower than last Tuesday’s 626 cases.

NHS figures have reported two further hospital deaths in Northern Lincolnshire and Goole hospitals trust. Government figures, meanwhile, showed three further updates to their deaths data for Lincolnshire, North and North East Lincolnshire residents.

Nationally on Tuesday, cases increased by 23,511 to 5,745,526 while deaths rose by 131 to 129,303.

Lincolnshire’s coronavirus numbers are low, and suggest natural vaccine immunity could be increasing, health bosses have said. But they warned there was a long way to go, and encouraged students and young people to get the vaccine.

According to the latest government report, despite infection rates continuing to rise, case numbers are lower than previously and the region’s authorities have mostly moved down the national tables for the past seven days.

North East Lincolnshire has remained sixth highest across England for new COVID cases, however, its infection rate has decreased from 960.7 last week to 908.7 this week.

In Lincolnshire, Boston and Lincoln remain top of the table with infection rates of 409 and 397.8 respectively. Both have, however, dropped down the table from 163rd to 226th in Boston and 146th to 240th in Lincoln.

Nationally, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has continued to urge caution after cases fell for the sixth day in a row.

“I’ve noticed, obviously, that we’re six days into some better figures. But it’s very very important that we don’t allow ourselves to run away with premature conclusions about this,” he said.

“Step 4 of the opening-up only took place a few days ago. People have got to remain very cautious, and that remains the approach of the government.”

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday, July 27

78,956 cases (up 370)

51,512 in Lincolnshire (up 260)

12,194 in North Lincolnshire (up 56)

15,250 in North East Lincolnshire (up 88)

2,209 deaths (up three)

1,629 from Lincolnshire (up one)

304 from North Lincolnshire (up one)

276 from North East Lincolnshire (up one)

of which 1,323 hospital deaths (up two)

820 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up one)

43 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

459 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up two)

5,745,526 UK cases, 129,303 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.