463 coronavirus cases on Monday in Lincolnshire
Lockdown measures easing amid rise in cases
There have been 463 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Greater Lincolnshire on Monday, the figure is 75% higher than last week’s figure of 264 cases, and the highest daily count since early January.
The government’s COVID-19 dashboard on Monday reported 215 new cases in Lincolnshire, 182 in North East Lincolnshire and 66 in North Lincolnshire.
In positive news, the figures showed no further deaths in the government or NHS England data today.
Nationally, cases increased by 27,334 to 4,930,534 while deaths rose by nine to 128,231.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a press conference on Monday evening in which he will lay out the next easing of COVID-19 restrictions.
He is expected to confirm that from July 19 there will be an end to compulsory face masks, one-metre plus social distancing and QR code sign-ins at restaurants among other measures.
The last stage of lockdown lifting was due to take place last month but was delayed after an increase in cases.
The BBC said the PM was not expected to address self isolation, travel restrictions or the rules in schools.
Unions have criticised the plans to make face coverings voluntary, saying there will be an increased risk to public transport drivers and shop workers.
Earlier today, National Medical Director of NHS England Professor Stephen Powis told Sky News that hospital admissions now were nearly 10 times less than mid-December, despite a sharp increase in case numbers.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Monday, July 5
65,755 cases (up 463)
- 44,534 in Lincolnshire (up 215)
- 10,329 in North Lincolnshire (up 66)
- 10,892 in North East Lincolnshire (up 182)
2,196 deaths (no change)
- 1,622 from Lincolnshire (no change)
- 302 from North Lincolnshire (no change)
- 272 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)
of which 1,314 hospital deaths (no change)
- 816 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)
- 43 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 454 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)
4,930,534 UK cases, 128,231 deaths