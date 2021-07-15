Appeal for footage after man’s murder in Boston
He was found with stab wounds
Investigations are continuing into the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old man in Boston, with police releasing a public appeal for footage taken in the area.
A woman in her 20s has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found with stab wounds at a property on Portland Street at around 12.12pm on Wednesday, July 14.
Despite the efforts of emergency crews, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigating officers are now asking people in the area with dash cam, mobile phone, CCTV or ring doorbell footage to come forward.
In particular, they are looking for camera footage taken between 11am and 1pm on Portland Street on July 14.
People can now report information via a dedicated public portal. To do so, please click or tap here.
Lincolnshire Police said: “We would also like to speak to anyone who has information that could be relevant to the enquiry.”
Detective Chief Inspector Richard Myszczyszyn from East Midlands Special Operations Unit said: “We are appealing for anyone with any information, no matter how small, to please come forward and get in touch with us. If you have any information that can assist with our investigation, please call 101 quoting incident 169 of today’s date.”