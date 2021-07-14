Community shares poignant farewell for murdered Louth mum and son

Thousands of sparkling bubbles floated around the funeral cortege for a Louth mother and son who were tragically killed in their home in Louth.

Dozens of people gathered at the roadside as the procession made its way to Alford Crematorium on Wednesday, July 14 to pay their respects to 26-year-old Bethany Vincent and her nine-year-old son Darren ‘DJ’ Henson.

Daniel Boulton, 29, of Alexandra Road in Skegness was charged with their murders after Bethany and Darren were found with multiple stab wounds in a property on High Holme Road on May 31.

He will appear before a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on September 27. A provisional trial date has also been set for January 10.

Their deaths sent waves of shock through the local community and more than £11,000 was donated on a fundraiser in their memory.

Heartbroken friends, family and local people marked Darren’s love of bubbles by sending bursts of them into the air when the funeral cars passed by.

People were also given blue and pink balloons.

The hearse carrying Bethany was filled with cream, pink and blue flowers, along with a photograph of the young mother.

Darren followed, with bright blue floral tributes nodding to his favourite football team, Chelsea. He was also pictured in a silver frame wearing a smart shirt.

Due to restrictions, a few people attended a service at the crematorium.

Bethany’s sister Chloe had invited friends to stand outside the crematorium. She also asked that any donations are made to either Betheirvoice – a new charity set up in their honour to tackle domestic abuse, or Eresby school where Darren attended.

Chloe said: “We hope no other family has to go through the pain we are all feeling and will feel for the rest of our lives. We love you all. And thank you all so much.