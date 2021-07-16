COVID cases up 43% in Lincolnshire so far this week, highest since November

There have been 3,351 new cases of coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire so far this week, as hospitals in the county have seen their first COVID-19 death after more than a month without.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard on Friday reported 461 new cases in Lincolnshire, 275 in North East Lincolnshire and 118 in North Lincolnshire.

The figure is 32% higher than last Friday’s 647 cases – and 43% up on the 2,337 cases by this time last week.

There were no deaths reported in NHS figures today, however, there have been three so far this week in the region’s hospitals, while government data has recorded the death of four residents. These were the first deaths in over a month to be recorded.

Nationally, cases increased by 50,870 on Friday – the highest since mid-January – to 5,332,371 while deaths rose by 49 to 128,642.

Locally, Lincolnshire’s COVID-19 numbers could peak in the next month, health bosses have said after the region recorded its highest daily cases since November 12 and its first death in 41 days.

However, vaccinations in the county are still rising, albeit slower now, with 88% of the eligible population now having had their first dose and 70% their second.

There are currently 22 COVID patients in Lincolnshire’s hospitals.

Nationally, the country looks forward to the lifting of restrictions on Monday, which will include the removal of limits on gatherings, making face coverings no longer required by law and letting nightclubs open.

The coronavirus reproduction number in England has remained basically unchanged, going from between 1.2 and 1.5 to 1.2 and 1.4 this week.

Figures from the office for National Statistics show the infection rate in England at 1 in 95 in the last week – up from 1 in 160.

In positive news, nationally a further 61,681 people have had their first coronavirus vaccine and 201,893 have had their second dose.

It means that 87.6% of adults in the UK have now had their initial shot, while 67.5% have had two.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Friday, July 16

72,558 cases (up 854)

47,960 in Lincolnshire (up 461)

11,252 in North Lincolnshire (up 118)

13,346 in North East Lincolnshire (up 275)

2,200 deaths (no change)

1,624 from Lincolnshire (no change)

302 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

274 from North East Lincolnshire (change)

of which 1,317 hospital deaths (no change)

817 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

43 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

456 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

5,332,371 UK cases, 128,642 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.