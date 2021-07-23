Fundraising appeal for ‘heartbreaking’ damage at Bransby Horses
Vandals damaged charity assets
Bransby Horses has launched an appeal to raise £1,300 after thieves made off with cash from a wishing well and vandals damaged 13 in-memoriam plaques.
So far £377 has been raised to help repair or replace the plaques, which are a way for the charity’s supporters to remember their loved ones.
Some of the plaques have been kicked down and others have been scratched rendering the inscriptions illegible and the charity said it was ‘heartbreaking’.
A spokesperson said: “As a charity we rely solely on support from donations to keep the charity going, so any loss of income through theft or damaged caused due to vandalism has a huge detrimental impact.
Bransby Horses said the money was taken from the wishing well while the site was closed.
“Not only is it distressing to know someone would go to these lengths to steal from a charity, but the spare change people toss into the well soon adds up and provides essential funding to help us continue our work rescuing and rehabilitating equines in need,” the spokesperson said.